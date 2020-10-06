Bombers Announce Plans for the 2020 BooFest

Bryan/College Station, TX - The Brazos Valley Bombers have made the difficult decision to announce the cancellation of their annual Halloween time event, Ballpark BOOFest, due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In the meantime, the Bombers will focus on updating safety guidelines and making preparations for future events and their 15th anniversary season. These preparations will ensure not only a fully functioning but successful return to the summer. The Bombers look forward to seeing fans in the stadium for upcoming events that will be announced at a later time and can be operated in a protected climate. The team wishes all members of the Bombers family and the BCS area both a safe and fun Halloween.

