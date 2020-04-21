Bombers Announce Broadcasters for 2020 Season

April 21, 2020 - Northwoods League (Northwoods) - Battle Creek Bombers News Release





BATTLE CREEK, MI - The Battle Creek Bombers have are delighted to announce the broadcasting team for the 2020 season. Andrew Baertlien, Jeff Roberts and Matthew Watling will serve as play-by-play announcer and color commentator for all home and road games.

This roster update is powered by Eaton.

Andrew Baertlien | Washington State University

Andrew Baertlien enters the Battle Creek Bombers broadcast booth after having previously worked for KQQQ radio as the No. 1 play-by-play voice for Pullman Greyhound baseball and basketball (Wash.). He seasoned his skills last summer serving in the Cal Ripken Collegiate Baseball League as the radio voice of the Alexandria Aces (Va.).

"It's clear to me Battle Creek is a premier location to enjoy summer baseball," Andrew said. "It's a fantastic league and a competitive league. I look forward to playing a role in sharing that story with fans this summer."

As a native to Spokane, Washington - Andrew is a senior at Washington State University's Edward R. Murrow College of Communication majoring in broadcast news and multimedia journalism.

Jeff Roberts | Central Michigan University

Jeff Roberts comes to us from across the state, a native to Dearborn Heights, Michigan. Roberts is in his third year at Central Michigan University, studying Broadcast and Cinematic Arts, Sports Management,

Jeff is currently the sports director for the local radio station on the campus of CMU, which broadcasts CMU women's basketball, baseball, and softball. At CMU, he has found himself behind the mic for women's basketball, baseball, softball, gymnastics, volleyball, lacrosse, field hockey, and soccer. He spent the 2019/2020 school year as the lead anchor on the university's television studio sports talk show, Sports Central. Along with his broadcast work at Central Michigan University, Jeff also works with ESPN 100.9 radio out of Midland, Michigan. In his time with ESPN radio, he's worked as a producer for Saginaw Valley League athletics and Northwood University Basketball.

"I've wanted to be a sports broadcaster since I was a little kid. The Battle Creek Bombers are giving me my first experience as 'The Voice of...', and I'm so ecstatic to spend my summer with the community of Battle Creek!" Jeff Said " I've heard so many great things about the Bombers organization and city, and I hope to deliver quality broadcasts when you can't make it to the ballpark. See you around the park, and talk to you on the air!"

Matthew Watling | Oswego State University

Matt Watling joins the Battle Creek Bombers from Long Island, New York and is a broadcasting and mass communication student at Oswego State University. During his time at Oswego State, Matt has worked for all three student media organizations. He works as the Managing Editor for the student newspaper, The Oswegonian, as well as the Podcast Director and Assistant Sports Director for 88.9FM WNYO, the student-run radio station. Matt has honed his craft as a sports talk show host and one of the lead play by play broadcasters for the nationally-renowned Oswego State Lakers men's ice hockey team.

Matt loves all things sports, especially when it comes to talk radio and writing. Outside of sports, he spends his time cooking up delicious meals for family and friends, while listening to his favorite band, O.A.R. The native New Yorker loves his local sports teams, especially the Islanders, as well as a trio of Long Island staples: beaches, bagels, and pizza.

He looks forward to bringing his experiences to the broadcast booth and hopes to chop it up with the fans about all things Bombers baseball in person and on Twitter @MattWatling99.

• Discuss this story on the Northwoods League message board...





Northwoods League Stories from April 21, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.