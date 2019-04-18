Bombers Add Two Arms from Traditional SEC Power

Bryan/College Station, TX - April 18, 2019 - The Brazos Valley Bombers announced on Thursday an addition to the 2019 summer roster with a pair of Southeastern Conference pitchers in left-hander Dylan Harley and right-hander Wesley Sweatt, who are currently members of the South Carolina Gamecocks baseball team.

"We have high expectations for Harley and Sweatt," Bombers Manager Brian Nelson said. "But they have the talent and more to be able to deliver. We are very excited to get this pair to Bomberland."

Dylan Harley, the Summerville, SC native, is in his freshman season at South Carolina. He has made 13 appearances with 5 starts for the Gamecocks so far this season and has pitched in 29.1 innings while striking out 38. Harley had six strikeouts in a four-inning start against Utah Valley back on February 23 and struck out five in 2.2 innings against Liberty on February 16 in his first career collegiate start.

Harley came out of Cane Bay High School where he was named to the 4A All-State Team and was named Diamond Prospects 4A Pitcher of the Year after not allowing a run in the regular season of his senior year.

Wesley Sweatt, the Rock Hill, SC native, is also in his freshman season with the Gamecocks. So far, he has made 14 appearances, with three starts, while pitching 30.1 innings with an ERA of 4.75. Sweatt earned the win against Clemson on March 1 after pitching 1.2 innings of relief with a strikeout. He also struck out three against Valparaiso on March 8 while scattering three hits.

Sweatt came out of Northwestern High School where he earned All-Region honors as a junior and senior. He was ranked No. 5 in the state out of South Carolina by Diamond Prospects after going 7-1 with a 0.61 ERA with 63 strikeouts in 54 innings.

