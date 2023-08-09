Bolts Electrify Evansville, 11-8

CRESTWOOD, IL - The Windy City ThunderBolts captured their sixth straight home win Wednesday evening at Ozinga Field, defeating the Evansville Otters 11-8.

Windy City (32-41) took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first via a Bren Spillane RBI single. Spillane knocked in his second run of the night in the bottom of the third, giving the Bolts a 2-0 advantage.

Following a Jake Boone sacrifice fly, Dan Robinson drove a single up the middle for a 4-0 lead. Jonathan Waite hit a double down the third base line, driving in two more Bolts runs for a 6-0 lead.

Micah Yonamine blasted a three-run home run In the bottom of the fourth, putting Windy City ahead 9-0.

Following an error and another sacrifice fly by Spillane, the Bolts carried an 11-0 lead heading into the sixth inning.

Noah Myers homered for Evansville (40-33) in the sixth inning, becoming their first base runner of the night, and the Ethan Skender hit an RBI groundout for an 11-2 deficit.

Following three walks by Bolts pitcher Aaron Husson in the eighth inning, Jeffery Baez singled, driving in a run to make it 11-3. Dakota Phillips then hit a grand slam, tallying a six-run eighth by Evansville that pulled them within three runs.

With two runners on and two out in the top of the ninth inning, Daiveyon Whittle struck out Phillips, his third strikeout of the inning to help the Bolts capture a thrilling 11-8 win.

ThunderBolts starting pitcher Javier Reynoso (3-1) did not allow a hit over the first five innings and pitched six innings total for the win, surrendering three hits and two earned runs while walking none and striking out four.

Windy City seeks a series sweep against the Otters Thursday night at 6:35 CDT at Ozinga Field. Every White Castle Wrestling Thursday the Windy City ThunderBolts transforms into the Windy City Sliders. Taylor Sugg (4-5, 3.69) starts for the Bolts against Evansville's Tim Holdgrafer (7-4, 2.87). The broadcast can be found at wcthunderbolts.com.

