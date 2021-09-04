Bolidos De Bowling Green Game Notes

September 4, 2021 - High-A East League (High-A East) - Bowling Green Hot Rods News Release







Bowling Green and Hickory will play as their Copa de la Diversion identities tonight and tomorrow to end the series and homestand. The two teams will play the next two games in specialty uniforms featuring the alternate identities and colors.

Yesterday... Alika Williams jump-started Bowling Green's offense with a leadoff home run, the first run in a 6-4 win over Hickory. Hill Alexander added another bomb later in the game, helping the offense back up another strong performance from Ian Seymour. The southpaw struck out nine over five innings of work and earned his first win since joining Bowling Green last week.

Seymour Strikeouts... The southpaw has excelled at getting swings and misses during his first professional season. In his first start for Bowling Green, he punched out 10, tying a career-high. His second start was just as dominant, striking out nine over another five innings. Seymour's K/9 rating sits at 17.10 after racking up 19 strikeouts over his first 10 innings.

The Magic Number... With a Hot Rods win and a Hudson Valley loss on Friday, Bowling Green improved their magic number to six to clinch a playoff berth. To lock up the division and the number one seed in the playoffs, the Hot Rods need 11 games. Greensboro is five games behind Bowling Green, while Hudson Valley is trailing by nine and a half. The Grasshoppers and Renegades are currently playing the first of two series against each other in the month of September.

Consecutive Wins... Bowling Green has won the first four games against Hickory to guarantee themselves a series split. This is the 12th time this season that the Hot Rods have won three or more games consecutively. The last time they mounted a three-game streak was between August 17th and August 19th in Greensboro against the Grasshoppers.

In Good Company... Evan Edwards' walk-off homer was the 22nd of the season for the Hot Rods slugger. He is now tied for first for single-season home runs in franchise history, joining 2011 Hot Rods hitter Derek Dietrich who also blasted 22. There are a few more hitters that are moving in on first place with Jordan Qsar who has 20 and Grant Witherspoon who has 19.

Yesterday's Notes... Seymour's nine K's falls one short of his career-high... He now has eight or more strikeouts in his last five outings... He has struck out 19 over his first 10 innings with Bowling Green this season... Wisely had his fifth multi-RBI game of the year... Hollis collected his 15th multi-hit performance of the campaign... Bowling Green pitching has struck out 15 or more in the last two games... The Hot Rods are 46-18 when scoring first... They are 50-4 when outhitting their opponent... BG is 8-2 against Hickory this season... They are 11-7 against them all-time...

Now pitching: Carlos Garcia... The righty is set to make his fourth start for Bowling Green this season. He made all three starts during August, finishing the month with a 3.52 ERA over 15.1 innings of work. He experienced an increase in walks over his last five appearances, walking eight while striking out 11.

