Boles to Manage Binghamton Rumble Ponies

BINGHAMTON, NY - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies are proud to name Kevin Boles as the team's manager for the 2019 season. A veteran Minor League instructor with nearly two decades of managing experience, Boles joins the New York Mets organization after spending the last eleven seasons managing in the Boston Red Sox system.

"It is an honor to join the organization and I'm very excited to get started," said Boles. "We will do our best to develop championship-quality players for the New York Mets."

Boles, 43, will take the reins of the Rumble Ponies following a five-year stint managing the Pawtucket Red Sox (AAA). He guided Boston's top Minor League team to one International League championship, winning the Governor's Cup in 2014. Baseball America recognized him in 2018 as the International League's Best Managerial Prospect.

Prior to his time in Pawtucket, Boles managed in the Eastern League with the Portland Sea Dogs from 2011 through 2013.

Boles becomes the 16th manager in franchise history and the second to steer the ship since the team became the Rumble Ponies. His predecessor, Luis Rojas, was recently added to the New York Mets Major League coaching staff as Quality Control Coach.

The 2019 season will be Boles' 20th year as a manager or full-time coach in Minor League Baseball. The Chicago native made his managerial debut in 2000 at the age of 25 with the GCL Marlins (R). He also logged time on various Minor League coaching staffs within the Kansas City Royals and Minnesota Twins organizations before joining the Red Sox in 2008.

Boles played at the University of South Florida before the Chicago Cubs selected him in the 42nd round of the 1998 draft. After two seasons as a player, he followed his father's footsteps into managing. John Boles managed at the Major League level with the Florida Marlins for four seasons (1996, 1999-2001). The elder Boles served as an executive with several teams for over two decades during his career in baseball.

Boles' tenure with the Binghamton Rumble Ponies is set to start on April 4, 2019 against the New Hampshire Fisher Cats.

