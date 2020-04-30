Bolduc, Brubacher Agree to Terms

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The New York Islanders announced today that defenseman Samuel Bolduc has agreed to terms on a three-year, entry-level contract. In addition, the Bridgeport Sound Tigers have agreed to terms with defenseman Adam Brubacher on an AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

Bolduc, the Islanders' second-round pick (57th overall) in the 2019 NHL Draft, had 43 points (11 goals, 32 assists) in 61 games this past season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL). The Laval, Que. native split his fourth QMJHL campaign between the Blainville-Boisbriand Armada and the Sherbrooke Phoenix after a mid-season trade. Bolduc's 43 points marked a career high and were tied for eighth-most amongst QMJHL defensemen. His career year also featured 19 power-play points (three goals, 16 assists), two overtime goals and a plus-13 rating.

In 189 career QMJHL games, Bolduc recorded 94 points (22 goals, 72 assists). He added nine points (three goals, six assists) in 25 playoff games, including seven points (two goals, five assists) in the Armada's 20-game run to the 2018 QMJHL Finals.

On the international stage, Bolduc played for the QMJHL club against Team Russia as part of the 2019 CIBC Canada Russia Series.

Brubacher, 24, spent four seasons at the Rochester Institute of Technology (R.I.T.) and served as team captain earlier this year. He led all defensemen and ranked second on the Tigers in scoring (28 points), finished second on the team in plus-minus (+12), and tied his career high with 24 assists in 36 games as a senior.

Brubacher had a career-high 31 points (seven goals, 24 assists) in 38 games as a junior in 2018-19. In addition, the Elmira, Ont. native scored a career-high nine goals in 37 games during his sophomore campaign. He was named AHA Rookie of the Year and named to the All-Rookie Team as a freshman, recording 23 points (six goals, 17 assists) in 2016-17. He finished with 106 points (26 goals, 80 assists) in 148 total games at R.I.T.

Prior to his college career, Brubacher collected 49 points (18 goals, 31 assists) in 58 games with the Prince George Spruce Kings and Powell River Kings of the British Columbia Hockey League. He led all BCHL defensemen in goals (18) in 2015-16. Brubacher attended development camp with the New York Islanders last June.

