Boise vs. Knoxville on ESPN2 ! Tonight at 9:00
Published on July 2, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video
CBS Sports Golazo Network and ESPN+ will continue to provide full-season coverage of the USL Championship and League One season throughout the year with action available to stream for free through CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Check out the Athletic Club Boise Statistics
United Soccer League One Stories from July 2, 2026
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- Forward Madison's Back Line and JT Harms Combine for a Gritty 1-0 Road Shutout - Forward Madison FC
- Late Turnaround Keeps Owls on Top - Union Omaha
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