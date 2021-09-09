Boise Struggles to Score in Series Opener

Ogden, UT - A slow night for offense saw the Boise Hawks (27-19) come up short in a 6-2 ballgame against the Ogden Raptors (25-21) on Wednesday night at Lindquist Field.

Runs wouldn't end up on the scoreboard until the bottom of the fourth inning, in large part thanks to Zach Penrod who started the game for Boise.

In the first, second and third Penrod walked two men, but stranded them all on the bases.

Jakob Goldfarb would come through for Ogden in the fourth with a three run home run to give the Raptors the lead.

Boise's first run wouldn't come until the seventh inning when Tyler Jorgensen whacked a two out double off the wall to score Roby Enríquez, and the only Hawks run of the game would also come with a ball to center.

After Ogden scored three more in the bottom of the eight Nate Fisbeck went deep to dead center for his eighth bomb of the season in the top of the ninth to cut the lead to 6-2, but the Hawks would be unable to push any more runs across.

The two sides will meet again on Thursday night at 6:30 with Boise sending Jayce Vancena to the mound for game two of the series with a victory winning them the Southern Division Second Half Title outright.

