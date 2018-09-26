Boise State Club Baseball at Memorial Stadium Announced

September 26, 2018 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, Northwest League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, along with Boise State Club Baseball have announced the complete Memorial Stadium schedule for the 2018 Fall Season. Boise State Club Baseball will play nine home games over three weekends, welcoming three opponents to the Treasure Valley (Gonzaga University, University of Idaho and Weber State University).

Admission to all games is free to the public. Memorial Stadium's Third Base concession stand will be open serving a limited food menu and beverages.

The Boise State Club Baseball Memorial Stadium schedule is below (all game dates and times are subject to change):

Saturday, September 29 starting at 11 AM with a double header (Gonzaga University)

Sunday, September 30 at 10 AM (Gonzaga University)

Sunday, October 6 starting at 11 AM with a double header (University of Idaho)

Sunday, October 7 starting at 10 AM (University of Idaho)

Saturday, October 27 starting at 11 AM with a double header (Weber State University)

Sunday, October 28 at 10 AM (Weber State University)

