Boise Hawks to Host In-Person Job Fair

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks have announced the date of an in-person seasonal job fair for the 2021 season on Monday, May 17 from 4 PM to 6 PM.

The Hawks are in search of dedicated and reliable personnel to join their game day staff for the upcoming season. They are looking for a variety of skill sets and personalities, but most importantly, they are looking for individuals who can contribute to the positive experience of their loyal fans and guests.

There are forty-eight (48) home games at Memorial Stadium. Position hours differ, but range from 1 PM to 10:30 PM. Operating hours are dependent on game duration, which can vary. The Job Fair will consist of standard applicant paperwork and brief personal interviews with Boise Hawks Management. All applicants must be 16 years of age or older.

The Hawks are looking to fill the following (but not limited to) positions: cooks, food runners, wait staff and retail operations.

