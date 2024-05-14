Boise Hawks to Donate Ticket Sales from Exhibition Game #3

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, in conjunction with The Ada County Sheriff Employees Association, have announced they are donating half of the ticket sales from this Friday's Exhibition Game at Memorial Stadium to support the family of Deputy Tobin Bolter, who was killed in the line of duty in April.

The Boise Hawks will be playing their in-state rival, the Idaho Falls Chukars. Gates open at 6 PM and first pitch will be 7:05 PM. Ada County Sheriff Matt Clifford will be throwing out the ceremonial first pitch, supported by Ada County Sheriff vehicles on the field. Tickets for Friday's Game start at $11 and can be purchased by visiting the Memorial Stadium Box Office or by visiting https://bit.ly/May17ExhibitionGame3

"Commitment to Community is one of our core values here at the Boise Hawks. After this heinous act, our community shares the unimaginable hurt that Deputy Bolter's family is going through. We have a unique opportunity here to use the power of sports to raise funds for the family in their time of grief." - Matt Osbon, Boise Hawks General Manager

