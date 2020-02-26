Boise Hawks Release 2020 Promotional Schedule

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, Northwest League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, are excited to announce their promotional schedule for the 2020 season. Continuing their five-year trend of providing the best fun, family entertainment in the Treasure Valley, this year's schedule of events marks the most robust promotional schedule in Hawks history and includes nine post-game fireworks shows, five giveaways, two special celebrity guest appearances, promotional theme nights and daily promotions.

"Every year, we try to outdo ourselves," said Mike Van Hise, Hawks' General Manager. "Last year was an incredible year for our promotional schedule. This year, I'll stack this lineup against any other we've offered."

With the success of last year's celebrity appearance, the Hawks will be welcoming WWE Hall of Famer Ted "The Million Dollar Man" DiBiase to Memorial Stadium for a fan meet and greet, pictures and autographs on Friday, July 31.

Additionally, Tyler the Balancing Act will be performing at Memorial Stadium on Friday, August 14. This nationally recognized traveling act has been seen on America's Got Talent, Ripley's Believe It or Not and Regis and Kelly.

The Hawks will be hosting nine post-game fireworks shows at Memorial Stadium, with media partner KBOI CBS 2;

- Thursday, July 2;

- Friday, July 3, presented by Craig Swapp and Associates;

- Friday, July 10;

- Saturday, July 18, presented by Moneytree;

- Friday, July 24;

- Saturday, August 1;

- Saturday, August 15, presented by Delta Dental of Idaho;

- Friday, September 4,

- Sunday, September 6, presented by Idaho Transportation Department.

Fans visiting Memorial Stadium will have the opportunity to receive the following giveaways (first 1,000 fans through the gates) at the following games:

- 2020 Magnetic Schedule, presented by Project Filter - Monday, June 22;

- Lunch Bag, presented by Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Saturday, July 11;

- Helmet, presented by Idaho Central Credit Union - Saturday, July 25;

- Cooling Towel, presented by Intermountain Gas and 811 - Tuesday, August 11;

- Team Poster - Saturday, September 5.

After conversations with their fans, Dog Day Sundays have been replaced with Wag Along Wednesdays. All Wednesday games fans can bring their dogs to the game. Those dates are:

- Wednesday, June 24;

- Wednesday, July 1;

- Wednesday, July 22;

- Wednesday, July 29;

- Wednesday, August 12

- Wednesday, September 2.

Announced earlier this off-season, the Boise Hawks announced they will rebrand themselves as the Boise Papas Fritas for Sunday home games during the 2020 season. This rebrand is part of Minor League Baseball's national "Copa de la Diversion" initiative designed to embrace the culture and values that resonate with the Treasure Valley's Latinx community. Those dates are:

- Sunday, July 12;

- Sunday, July 19;

- Sunday, August 2;

- Sunday, August 9;

- Sunday, August 16;

- Sunday, September 6.

The Boise Papas Fritas are presented by Craig Stein Beverages, Skaug Law and Pepsi.

Sundays are also the Hawks' Kids Club Sundays, presented by Albertsons, with special kids-club-centric promotions. For details on the Kids Club, visit www.milb.com/boise/fans/kidsclub;

- Sunday, July 12; Kids Eat Free, Kids Club Members receive a free hot dog;

- Sunday, July 19; Kids Play Free, Kids Club Members receive free access to the Lifetime Kids Zone;

- Sunday, August 2; Kids Collect Free, Kids Club Members receive access to a VIP autograph session;

- Sunday, August 9; Kids Dessert Free, Kids Club Members are invited to a free post-game ice cream social;

- Sunday, August 16; Kids Celebrate Free; Kids Club Members are invited to help celebrate Humphrey's Birthday;

- Sunday, September 6; Kids Sing Free; Kids Club Members are invited on the field to sing Take Me Out to the Ballgame.

Rounding out the promotional list for 2020 is:

- Dollar Nights, presented by Falls Brand, $1 hot dogs, ice cream sandwiches, popcorn, and sno-cones all game long - Saturday, July 11; Friday, August 14, and Saturday, September 5;

- Story Time on the Field, presented by Meridian Library District and Ada Community Libraries- Tuesday, June 23, Wednesday, June 24, Wednesday, July 1, Thursday, July 2

- Rockies Days, presented by St. Luke's Children's Hospital, the Hawks will raffle off a purple Hawks jersey with proceeds donated to the St. Luke's Children's Hospital - Saturday, July 11; Saturday, July 18; Saturday, July 25; Friday, August 14; and Saturday, September 5;

- National French Fry Day, presented by Lamb Weston - Monday, July 13;

- Military Appreciation Night, presented by Western Heating and Air Conditioning - Saturday, August 15;

- Impaired Driver Awareness Week, presented by Idaho Transportation Department - Tuesday, September 1 to Sunday, September 6.

The Hawks have also announced the return of their popular daily promotions:

- Monday - Feed Your Face Monday, presented by Jimmy John's, featuring all-you-can-eat select menu items and samples from Tucanos Brazilian Grill and Del Taco until the end of the 4th inning - July 13, July 20, August 10;

- Tuesday - Four Dollar Tuesday ($4 for a 1B General Admission seat and a Hot Dog) - June 23, July 21, August 11, September 1;

- Wednesday - Baseball Bingo, presented by Farm Bureau Insurance Idaho (Play along on the field and win prizes) - June 24, July 1, July 22, July 29, August 12, September 2;

- Thursday - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light ($2 draft beer, $2 Pepsi products) - July 2, July 9, July 23, July 30, August 13, September 3.

First pitch for all Monday - Saturday Hawks' home games at Memorial Stadium will be at 7:15 PM. All Sunday home games (apart from Sunday, September 6, first pitch at 7:15 PM) will begin at 5:15 PM.

Individual tickets for all 38 Hawks' home games will go on sale to the general public at Memorial Stadium on May 29. Details will be released later.

All promotions, game times, and opponents are subject to additions and changes. A full, up-to-date promotional calendar can be found at www.BoiseHawks.com.

