Boise Hawks' National Anthem Auditions Rescheduled

May 20, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





BOISE, ID: Due to weather conditions, the Boise Hawks, Short Season Class A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will be rescheduling their 2019 National Anthem Auditions from Monday, May 20 to Thursday May 23 at Memorial Stadium, from 5 PM to 7 PM. All interested performers should register on the 23rd at the Memorial Stadium concourse at 4:30 PM.

Auditions will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. All National Anthem auditions will be performed a capella. Instruments will be permitted, but only those that do not require electricity. Singers can apply individually or as a group. Singers auditioning individually must be 13 years or older.

Chorus, choir or singing groups (10 or more people) who are interested in performing at a Boise Hawks game this summer can contact Colton Hampson at 208.805.1114 or coltonhampson@boisehawks.com.

Performance times are subject to availability. Decisions will not be made the day of the event, and all who audition will be notified at a later date with regards to a performance at Memorial Stadium. All judges' decisions are final.

