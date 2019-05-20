Boise Hawks' National Anthem Auditions Rescheduled
May 20, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release
BOISE, ID: Due to weather conditions, the Boise Hawks, Short Season Class A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, will be rescheduling their 2019 National Anthem Auditions from Monday, May 20 to Thursday May 23 at Memorial Stadium, from 5 PM to 7 PM. All interested performers should register on the 23rd at the Memorial Stadium concourse at 4:30 PM.
Auditions will be scheduled on a first-come, first-served basis. All National Anthem auditions will be performed a capella. Instruments will be permitted, but only those that do not require electricity. Singers can apply individually or as a group. Singers auditioning individually must be 13 years or older.
Chorus, choir or singing groups (10 or more people) who are interested in performing at a Boise Hawks game this summer can contact Colton Hampson at 208.805.1114 or coltonhampson@boisehawks.com.
Performance times are subject to availability. Decisions will not be made the day of the event, and all who audition will be notified at a later date with regards to a performance at Memorial Stadium. All judges' decisions are final.
• Discuss this story on the Northwest League message board...
Northwest League Stories from May 20, 2019
- Boise Hawks' National Anthem Auditions Rescheduled - Boise Hawks
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Boise Hawks Stories
- Boise Hawks' National Anthem Auditions Rescheduled
- Boise Hawks Announce All-Star HawksFest
- Memorial Stadium to Host Idaho 5A State Baseball Championship Tournament
- Boise Hawks' Ballpark Brew Fest Announced
- Memorial Stadium to Host Northern Pacific Club Baseball Regional Tournament this Weekend