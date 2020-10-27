Boise Hawks Host Blood DriveÃÂ

October 27, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks and the American Red Cross - Idaho-Montana Region will be hosting a Blood Drive at the One Capital Center building on Wednesday, November 25th from 10:00 AM to 4:00 PM MT. Each participant who donates will receive a complimentary ticket to the Hawks 2021 Opening Night game.

"The need for blood in the Treasure Valley and around the country is constant," said Boise Hawks General Manager, Mike Van Hise. "The beginning of the holiday season felt like a great time to assemble Hawks Nation to help out our fellow Idahoans in need."

Additionally, each donor participant will be entered into a raffle for prizes that include:

2019 Team Autographed Baseball

2019 Authentic Road Jersey

First Pitch opportunity in 2021

Due to limited availability and space, all donors must register beforehand. To register, follow the link at BoiseHawks.com or follow this LINK. The One Capital Center building is located at 999 W Main Street in Downtown Boise. For questions or more information, visit RedCrossBlood.org.

