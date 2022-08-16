Boise Hawks Final Two Homestands

BOISE, ID: The Hawks return home on Monday, August 29 after a two-week road trip and welcome back the Grand Junction Rockies and Missoula PaddleHeads for back to back six-game series. They will finish up the 2022 Regular Season on Saturday, September 10th.

Monday, August 29 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Dollar Day (Falls Brand); Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, popcorn, sno-cones and ice cream sandwiches all game long.

Boise Papas Fritas (Craig Stein Brewing, Radio Rancho, Pepsi, Toyota); The Boise Hawks are participating in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion, as the Boise Papas Fritas. A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organization and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3QspEeT

Tuesday, August 30 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Four Dollar Tuesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and hot dog for only $4. Available while supplies last.

Bark in the Park; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Tuesday.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3dok12A

Wednesday, August 31 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Feed Your Face Wednesday (Jimmy John's, Del Taco, Tucano's Brazilian Grill, Lifetime); Fans can enjoy complimentary all-you-can-eat samples from our vendors (while supplies last) and select Boise Hawks concessions items (until the end of the 4th inning).

Boise Baconators (Wendy's); The Boise Hawks and Wendy's have joined forces to become an alternative co-brand for the 2022 season. For five home games, the Hawks will play as the Boise Baconators, named after Wendy's signature Baconator® sandwich and a fan favorite.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3zXCHhn

Thursday, September 1 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Thirsty Thursday (Coors Light); Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 Pepsi products all game long.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3QtPorg

Friday, September 2 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Post-game Fireworks (Clark Wardle and KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with the best fireworks show in all the Treasure Valley.

Boise Papas Fritas (Craig Stein Brewing, Radio Rancho, Pepsi, Toyota); The Boise Hawks are participating in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion, as the Boise Papas Fritas. A tribute to the potato - Idaho's state vegetable - and the farming community which drives the state's economy, the Papas Fritas aim to strengthen the connection between the organization and the neighboring Hispanic community through ballpark offerings and ballpark experience.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3pmR9up

Saturday, September 3 vs. Grand Junction Rockies

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Boise Hawks Team Photo Giveaway

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Pepsi Friends and Family Night; Fans can purchase four 3rd Base or home Plate Reserved Seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi products and $10 in merchandise credit, all for $54. Available both online and in-person.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3A2jwmE

Monday, September 5 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads (Labor Day Monday)

Gates Open: 1:15 PM First Pitch: 2:00 PM

Fan Appreciation Week Dollar Day (Falls Brand); Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs, popcorn, sno-cones and ice cream sandwiches all game long.

Fan Appreciation Week - Post-game Catch on the Field, Fans are invited to have a catch on the field after the game (fans must bring their own balls and gloves).

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3JWuTRw

Tuesday, September 6 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Bark in the Park; Fans can bring their four-legged friends to the game every Tuesday.

Fan Appreciation Week - Boise Hawks Flea Market, Fans can come to the game and purchase previous season's limited edition giveaway items, along with other Hawks memorabilia.

Four Dollar Tuesday; Fans can purchase a General Admission seat and hot dog for only $4. Available while supplies last.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3Am9VZ7

Wednesday, September 7 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Feed Your Face Wednesday (Jimmy John's, Del Taco, Tucano's Brazilian Grill, Lifetime); Fans can enjoy complimentary all-you-can-eat samples from our vendors (while supplies last) and select Boise Hawks concessions items (until the end of the 4th inning).

Fan Appreciation Week - Partner Madness; Fans will have the opportunity to win gift cards from select Boise Hawks partners.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3Aq2Wyn

Thursday, September 8 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Fan Appreciation Week - Money Giveaway; all fans entering the gates will receive an envelope containing an undisclosed amount, ranging from Hawks Bucks (stadium money) to $100 cash.

Thirsty Thursday (Coors Light); Fans can enjoy $2 domestic drafts and $2 Pepsi products all game long.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3AzQcFH

Friday, September 9 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 6:15 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Post-game Fireworks (ITD and KBOI-TV CBS2); After the game, the Boise Hawks will light up the sky with the best fireworks show in all the Treasure Valley.

Boise Baconators (Wendy's); The Boise Hawks and Wendy's have joined forces to become an alternative co-brand for the 2022 season. For five home games, the Hawks will play as the Boise Baconators, named after Wendy's signature Baconator® sandwich and a fan favorite.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3QtPQFY

Saturday, September 10 vs. Missoula PaddleHeads

Gates Open: 5:45 PM First Pitch: 7:00 PM

Fan Appreciation Week - Team Autograph Night, Fans will have the opportunity to collect autographs from Boise Hawks players and coaches on the field after the game.

Saturday Night Concert Series; Come to The Garden at Memorial Stadium early (5:45 PM to 6:45 PM) for a pre-game concert and happy hour drink offers.

Saturday Pre-Game Baseball Clinic (St. Luke's Children's Hospital); Kids can join the Boise Hawks players on the field (6:20 PM - 6:40 PM) for a free pre-game baseball skills clinic.

Pepsi Friends and Family Night; Fans can purchase four 3rd Base or home Plate Reserved Seats, 4 hot dogs, 4 Pepsi products and $10 in merchandise credit, all for $54. Available both online and in-person.

Tickets: https://bit.ly/3JYbcJ6

