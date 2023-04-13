Boise Hawks Announce 2023 Promotional Schedule

April 13, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks are excited to announce their promotional schedule for the 2023 season. This season's schedule of events continues the yearly trend of being the most robust promotional schedule in Hawks history and includes ten post-game fireworks shows, seven Boise State Student-Athlete appearances, six giveaways, a drone show, a special celebrity guest appearance, promotional theme nights, and returning daily promotions.

"Every season we push our team to assemble the most exciting promotional schedule in the Treasure Valley and Pioneer Baseball League. Not only the single game promotions, but also our daily promotions are second to none and push this promotional schedule beyond our high expectations. I'm thrilled to be announcing this year's slate of promotions and hope Hawks Nation joins us in our excitement." - Mike Van Hise, Boise Hawks Vice President.

BOISE STATE STUDENT-ATHLETE APPEARANCES - SEVEN NIGHTS

Earlier this year the Boise Hawks announced a new partnership with Boise State University student-athletes for the 2023 season. Currently, seven Boise State student-athletes will make appearances at Boise Hawks games. They will be joining the team to throw out a ceremonial first pitch and engaging with fans on the concourse for a meet and greet with autographs and pictures. The following Boise State student-athletes will be making an appearance during the 2023 season (with more to be added in during the season):

Boise State Women's Soccer Goalkeeper Genevieve Crenshaw - Friday, June 2

Boise State Football Running Back Tyler Crowe - Saturday, June 17

Boise State Football Running Back Ashton Jeanty - Saturday, July 1

Boise State Basketball Forward Tyson Degenhart - Monday, July 10

Boise State Football Quarterback Taylen Green - Saturday, July 15

Boise State Football Running Back George Holani - Saturday, July 22

Boise State Basketball Guard Max Rice - Saturday, September 2

POST-GAME FIREWORKS - TEN NIGHTS

Fridays are now "Fireworks Fridays" with a post-game firework show after every Friday home game, Saturday, July 1, and Sunday, July 2. The Hawks will be hosting ten post-game firework shows at Memorial Stadium, with media partner KBOI CBS 2;

Friday, June 2, presented by Fred Meyer

Friday, June 16

Friday, June 30, presented by Albertsons

Saturday, July 1, presented by St. Luke's Healthcare System

Sunday, July 2

Friday, July 15, presented by Idaho Beef Council

Friday, July 21, presented by Moneytree

Friday, August 4, presented by Bank of Idaho

Friday, August 11, presented by 811 and Intermountain Gas

Friday, September 1, presented by Idaho Transportation Department

POST-GAME DRONE SHOW - SATURDAY, JULY 15

On Saturday, July 15, the Boise Hawks have partnered with Boise-based Go Drones to elevate the post-game entertainment to new heights with the return of a state-of-the-art Drone Show. Go Drones will use their cutting-edge technology to give fans a chance to experience the night sky like never before.

CELEBRITY APPEARANCE - SATURDAY, JUNE 3

Fans of "the show about nothing" (Seinfeld) will enjoy meeting one of the show's iconic characters - "The Soup Nazi" at the Saturday, June 3 game. The Hawks will welcome actor Larry Thomas to the Treasure Valley for a meet-and-greet, pictures, and autographs.

BARK IN THE PARK AND BLITZ THE BAT DOG

Bark in the Park returns to Memorial Stadium on Wednesdays and Sundays (except July 2), where fans can bring their dogs to the game - May 24, May 31, June 4, June 14, June 18, June 28, July 12, July 19, July 23, August 6, August 13, August 30, September 3, and September 6.

Blitz the Bat Dog and Positive Pets Dog Training are returning to Memorial Stadium for 2023. Fans can catch Blitz retrieving bats for the Boise Hawks every Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday home game this season.

GIVEAWAYS

Fans visiting Memorial Stadium will have the opportunity to receive the following giveaways (first 1,000 fans through the gates):

2023 Magnetic Schedule, presented by Project Filter - Tuesday, May 23

Boise Hawks Mesh Trucker Hat Giveaway, presented by Idaho Central Credit Union - Saturday, June 17

Stanley the Sasquatch Bobblehead Giveaway, presented by Idaho Transportation Department - Saturday, August 5

2023 Boise Hawks Team Baseball Card Giveaway, presented by Tucanos Brazilian Grill - Saturday, August 12

2023 Boise Hawks Team Poster / Post-game Autograph Session - Saturday, September 2.

Money Giveaway, presented by Moneytree - Wednesday, September 6

MiLB COPA DE LA DIVERSION - BOISE PAPAS FRITAS SUNDAYS

After a one-year hiatus, the Boise Papas Fritas have rejoined MiLB's Copa de la Diversion and will return for Sunday games. Through Copa de la Diversion, the Boise Papas Fritas will celebrate and strengthen their bond with the Treasure Valley's Hispanic community. Boise Papas Fritas games are June 4, June 18, July 23, August 6, August 13, and September 3.

SUNDAY BOISE HAWKS KIDS CLUB GAMES

Sundays (excluding July 2) are Kids Club Sundays, presented by Albertsons, with special kids-club-centric promotions. For details on the Kids Club, visit BoiseHawks.com. On each Kids Club Sunday game, Kids Club Members receive one complimentary General Admission ticket, one complimentary hot dog, complimentary access to the Project Filter Kids Zone and the opportunity to run the bases after the game. Kids Club Sundays are June 4, June 18, July 23, August 6, August 13, and September 3.

CORNHOLE IDAHO WEDNESDAY NIGHT TOURNAMENTS AT THE GARDEN

New for 2023, the Boise Hawks have partnered up with Cornhole Idaho and Jimmy John's to host cornhole tournaments at The Garden on every Wednesday night game. Tournaments kick off at 7:00 PM and your entry to the tournament includes a General Admission Boise Hawks ticket. Fans who already have tickets may enter the tournament on-site.

HOMETOWN HEROES WEDNESDAYS

Every Wednesday home game, the Boise Hawks - along with Clark/Wardle, Pepsi, Potlatch No 1 Financial Credit Union, Front Porch Properties, Evergreen Homes, and Pioneer Federal Credit Union - will partner up to recognize and honor the Treasure Valley's hometown heroes. Each Wednesday, tickets will be donated on the behalf of these partners to fire, police, military (active and veterans), teachers, librarians, public healthcare workers, and public service workers - honoring them for their service to the Treasure Valley.

PRE-GAME CONCERT SERIES AT THE GARDEN

Every Thursday, Friday, and Saturday game (and Sunday, July 2), the Boise Hawks will be hosting their Pre-game Concert Series at The Garden, where fans can enjoy local Treasure Valley musical talent for a pre-game happy hour from 5:45 to 6:45 PM. Pre-game Concert Series games are May 25, June 1, June 2, June 3, June 15, June 16, June 17, June 29, June 30, July 1, July 2, July 13, July 14, July 15, July 20, July 21, July 22, August 4, August 5, August 11, August 12, August 31, September 1, and September 2. Interested bands can contact the Boise Hawks via email at

paige@boisehawks.com for details and availability.

HIGHLIGHTED PROMOTIONS

Rounding out the promotional list for 2023 is:

Post-game Father's Day Catch on the Field - Sunday, June 18

National French Fry Day, presented by Lamb Weston - Wednesday, July 13

Monday Dollar Night, presented by Falls Brand ($1 hot dogs, popcorn, sno-cones and ice cream sandwiches all game long)- Monday, July 10 and Monday, September 4

Military Appreciation Night, presented by Western Heating and Air Conditioning - Friday, August 6

Impaired Driver Awareness Week, presented by Idaho Transportation Department - Tuesday, August 29 to Wednesday, September 6

DAILY PROMOTIONS

The Hawks have also announced the return of their popular daily promotions:

Tuesday - Four Dollar Tuesday, featuring a General Admission ticket and hot dog for only $4 - May 30, June 13, June 27, July 11, July 18, August 29, and September 5.

Thursday - Thirsty Thursday, presented by Coors Light ($2 draft beer, $2 Pepsi products) - May 25, June 1, June 15, June 29, July 13, July 20, and August 31.

Saturday - Skills and Drills Clinic, presented by St. Luke's Healthcare (join Boise Hawks players on the field pre-game 6:20 to 6:40 PM for baseball drills) - June 3, June 17, July 1, July 15, July 22, August 5, August 12, and September 2.

EXHIBITION SERIES

Earlier this year, Boise Hawks announced their 2023 Exhibition Series at Memorial Stadium. The Boise Hawks will face the Black Sox Pro Baseball Team (national barnstorming team of independent baseball players) on Sunday, May 14 (4:05 PM first pitch) and Monday, May 15 (6:05 PM first pitch). The Boise Hawks will also play their in-state rival, the Idaho Falls Chukars, on Friday, May 19 (7:05 PM first pitch). The final game of the 2023 Exhibition Series will be held in Idaho Falls on Saturday, May 20.

GAME START TIMES

First pitch for all Monday - Saturday home games at Memorial Stadium will be at 7:05 PM, except for Monday, September 4 (1:05 PM start). All Sunday home games will begin at 1:05 PM, apart from Sunday, July 2 (7:05 PM start).

SINGLE GAME PRICING AND TICKETS ON SALE DATE

Single game tickets for all 51 Boise Hawks home games (3 exhibition and 48 regular season) start at $9. Single game tickets will go on sale at BoiseHawks.com and in-person at Memorial Stadium on Monday, May 1 at 10 AM. Full season and half season plans (with guaranteed seating), along with HawksPasses are on sale at this time.

All promotions, game times, and opponents are subject to change. A full, up-to-date promotional calendar can be found at www.BoiseHawks.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from April 13, 2023

Boise Hawks Announce 2023 Promotional Schedule - Boise Hawks

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.