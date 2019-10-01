Boise Hawks and the Idaho Transportation Department to Host Baseball-O-Ween

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, Short Season Class A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, and the Idaho Transportation Department have announced they will be hosting Baseball-o-ween at Memorial Stadium on Friday, October 25th.

This free, open-to-the-public event will begin at 6:00 pm on Friday with a Trunk-or-Treat featuring multiple community partners in the Memorial Stadium parking lot. Fans can then enter Memorial Stadium to purchase limited concession items and hot chocolate before the fireworks show begins at 7:30 PM. All are encouraged to come dressed in their best costumes to win great prizes!

"We can't wait to bring this awesome event to Memorial Stadium," said Boise Hawks General Manger, Mike Van Hise. "We're looking forward to making Baseball-o-ween a yearly event that the Treasure Valley can look forward to."

The Boise Hawks are also partnering with Fred Meyer to kick off their annual canned food drive in preparation for the upcoming holiday season. Each fan donation of non-perishable food items will receive one ticket to the Boise Hawks Opening Day 2020.

