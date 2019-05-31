Boise Hawks and Concordia University School of Law Announce Salute to Soldier Program

BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, Northwest League affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, and Concordia University School of Law are excited to announce the return of their "Salute to Soldier" program for all Thursday, Friday and Saturday Hawks' home games. This is the fifth straight year this program is being offered.

"Our partnership with Concordia University School of Law allows us to thank those who serve and protect us on our homeland and abroad," said Hawks' General Manager Bob Flannery. "We started this program to honor those brave individuals and are thrilled to continue it this season for five straight years with our partner, Concordia University School of Law."

"Concordia Law is thrilled to partner again with the Boise Hawks to recognize our veterans, active military members, and their families for their selfless service to our community and the nation." said Elena Langan, Dean and Professor of Law for the Concordia University School of Law in Boise.

The Hawks and Concordia University School of Law will honor one retired or active military personnel family for each Thursday, Friday and Saturday home game. In addition to complimentary tickets, the family will receive complimentary hot dogs, soft drinks and popcorn.

To nominate a retired or active military family for the Salute to Soldier Program, you can fill out this form, contact Kylie Greenwell at kylie@boisebaseball.net, call 208-322-5000 or visit the Hawks Front Office at 5600 N. Glenwood Street in Boise.

