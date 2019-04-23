Boise Hawks 2019 Seasonal Job Fair this Saturday

April 23, 2019 - Northwest League (NWL) - Boise Hawks News Release





BOISE, ID: The Boise Hawks, Single-A Affiliate of the Colorado Rockies, are holding their annual seasonal job fair for the 2019 season on Saturday (April 27th) from 10 AM to 1 PM at Memorial Stadium.

The Hawks are in search of dedicated and reliable personnel to join their game day staff for the upcoming season. They are looking for a variety of skill sets and personalities, but most importantly, they are looking for individuals who can contribute to the positive experience of their loyal fans and guests.

There are thirty-eight (38) home games at Memorial Stadium. Position hours differ, but range from 1 PM to 10:30 PM. Operating hours are dependent on game duration, which can vary. The Job Fair will consist of standard applicant paperwork and brief personal interviews with Boise Hawks Management. All applicants must be 16 years of age or older.

The Hawks are looking to fill the following (but not limited to) positions: ticket takers, ushers, cooks, servers, food runners, hawkers and promotional support team members.

