Boise Gives up Early Runs in Defeat

Idaho Falls, ID - Trying to play catch-up all evening long would not be successful for the Boise Hawks (22-16) in a 14-5 loss to the Idaho Falls Chukars (20-18) on Saturday night at Melaleuca Field.

Boise would fall behind 1-0 just two batters into the contest, and end up down 3-0 after the first full inning.

Jason Dicochea would bring the Hawks back into the game in the top of the second, connecting for a two-run homer, making it back-to-back nights with a two-run shot for the second baseman.

On the evening the Hawks would be unable to get any shutdown innings, allowing runs in the three innings they scored.

The bottom of the fifth inning would be trouble for Boise, allowing seven runs to fall behind 11-2.

In the top of the seventh Boise would score two on a Byron Smith sacrifice fly and Myles Miller's RBIs single.

Boise's final run of the night would come on Wladimir Galindo's 19th home run of the season, a majestic blast over the right-center fence to lead off the eighth inning.

Idaho Falls victory tonight sets up a rubber match between the two sides in a series tied at 4-4 on Sunday, with Mitch Lines on the mound for the Boise Hawks.

First pitch for game number nine of the series is scheduled for 4:00 as the Hawks go for their fifth straight series victory.

