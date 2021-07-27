Boise Falls in FinaleÃÂ

Boise Hawks News Release







Billings, MT - Falling behind early proved to be a problem for the Boise Hawks in a 15-7 loss to the Billings Mustangs on Monday night at Dehler Park.

It was trouble from the get-go for Boise, with Jalen Garcia going over the right field fence after a leadoff walk to Brandon Pugh, putting the Mustangs on top 2-0 two batters into the bottom of the first.

Things would get worse for the Hawks in the bottom of the second when Chris Eusay drove a ball over the right field fence with a runner on to make it 4-0.

In that same inning Garcia came up and launched his second homer of the game, and his fifth of the series.

The blast made it another game in the series for the outfielder with two homers after he hit two on Wednesday night as well.

The Hawks thought the comeback was on in the top of the third, scoring four runs on three two-out hits.

Roby Enríquez started by bringing home Myles Miller with a single, followed by Jorgensen who singled to score Jason Dicochea.

Greg White then went the other way, one hopping the wall in right to plate Enríquez and Jorgensen to bring the Hawks within one.

Tristen Carranza would put a quick end to any comeback hopes, leaving the yard to dead-center to begin the home half of the third.

Boise would then see Billings runners cross the plate five times in the bottom of the fourth to make it six unanswered runs and push the lead to 11-4.

A Chris Eusay grand slam in the bottom of the eighth would ice the game, as he joined Garcia with two round trippers in the ballgame.

With two runners on in the top of the ninth Alejandro Rivero pummeled a baseball onto the concourse in left-center for his eighth home run of the season, and third of the series, providing the last runs of the evening for Boise.

Myles Miller finished the game going 4-4 for the Hawks, who will head back home with a 3-6 record to begin the PBL Second Half.

The Hawks are off Tuesday, returning to the field on Wednesday when they welcome the Idaho Falls Chukars to Memorial Stadium for a six game series.

Idaho Falls currently leads the Highway Series two games to one, winning the last two of the three game series the two sides played in June at Melaleuca Field.

Zach Penrod will be on the mound to for game one in Boise to try and even the season series on Wednesday, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15.

