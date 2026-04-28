"BOISE COMPLETE THE SHOOTOUT CUPSET!!!!!"
Published on April 28, 2026 under United Soccer League One (USL1)
Athletic Club Boise YouTube Video
Dominic Gasso scored the decisive penalty kick while Javier Garcia made a pair of saves as Athletic Club Boise took a 4-2 victory in a penalty shootout against Las Vegas Lights FC in Group 1 of the 2026 Prinx Tires USL Cup on Saturday night after the sides had played to a 1-1 draw in regulation at Cashman Field.
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United Soccer League One Stories from April 28, 2026
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