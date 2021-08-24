Boise Blanks Idaho Falls to Earn 20th Second Half Victory

Idaho Falls, ID - It was smooth sailing right from the start for the Boise Hawks (20-13) who scored four runs in the opening frame on their way to a shoutout victory over the Idaho Falls Chukars (17-16) on Monday night at Melaleuca Field.

Things started perfectly for Boise, with Jason Dicochea smacking a single to left field and Alejandro Rivero going over the right field fence to put Boise up 2-0 three batters into the ballgame.

Wladimir Galindo and Roby Enriquez would follow with back-to-back singles as well before Byron Smith got hit by a pitch to load the bases for Tyler Jorgensen.

Jorgensen would get the Hawks fifth hit of the inning by going the other way to left for a two RBI single and giving Boise a 4-0 lead.

Mitch Lines would have all the run support he needed for the entire night thanks to the top of the first, as the right hander bullied the Chukars throwing seven scoreless innings.

Lines allowed just five hits while walking two and striking out six in a nearly flawless display to earn his sixth victory of the season.

Boise would grab their fifth run of the night in the third, when Smith singled home Enriquez who led off the inning with a single of his own and reached second because of Tyler Van Marter's throwing error.

That would be just the beginning of the fun for Smith, who obliterated a baseball over the left field fence in the ninth inning, making it 8-0 Hawks before Jorgensen came around to score on a wild pitch later in the inning to give Boise nine tallies on the night.

AJ Snow and Luke Dawson would each throw a scoreless inning, with Snow taking the eighth and Dawson picking up the ninth to secure the Hawks first shutout of the season.

With the victory Boise becomes the first team in the PBL to twenty second half wins, and is now just two wins away from earning the Traffic Cone Trophy.

Holding an 11-7 advantage over their in-state rivals, the Hawks can guarantee at least a season split of the series with another victory when both sides meet again tomorrow, playing on Tuesday for the only time this entire season.

Zach Penrod is set to take the mound for the Hawks, with first pitch scheduled for 7:15 from eastern Idaho.

