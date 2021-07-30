Boise Battles Back to Beat Idaho Falls

July 30, 2021 - Pioneer League (PL) - Boise Hawks News Release







Boise, ID - A refusal to quit and some timely hitting saw the Boise Hawks sneak past the Idaho Falls Chukars on Thursday night by a final score of 13-11 at Memorial Stadium.

It didn't take long for Boise to fall behind, giving up a run to Idaho Falls in the top of the first, and then four more in the top of the third.

Tyler Jorgensen would cross the plate thanks to a Jason Dicochea RBI double down the right field line in the bottom of the third to get the Hawks on the board, and Dicochea himself would come home on a Wladimir Galindo sacrifice fly to cut the Chukars lead to 5-2.

Another Chukar run would come in during the top of the fifth thanks to a Daniel Martins-Molinari two-out RBI single to score Matt Feinstein, extending the visitors lead to four.

In the bottom of the fifth Boise would manage to tie the game, scoring Jorgensen on a wild pitch, Myles Miller on an Alejandro Rivero single, Rivero on a throwing error by Chukars third baseman Martins-Molinari, and Greg White, who was running for Galindo, on a Roby Enriquez RBI single.

The four run inning tied the ballgame at six, but Idaho Falls responded with a four run top of the sixth inning to again put Boise behind, this time at 10-6

Coming back just one time wasn't enough for the Hawks however, who made it three straight half innings with four runs scoring when they plated Jorgensen, Miller, Dicochea and Rivero to re-tie the game at 10-10.

Jared Price, who was called upon to get the final out in the top of the sixth inning, would then hurl scoreless seventh and eighth innings, to send the Boise Hawks up to the plate in the bottom of the eighth with a chance to take the lead.

The Hawks started the eighth with two quick outs as Dicochea and Rivero were retired.

Galindo then managed to work a walk, and Christian Funk followed behind him, earning a walk in a full-count situation to put runners on first and second.

With two outs and two strikes, Enriquez delivered a liner past the Chukars shortstop, Tyler Van Marter, to score Galindo and give Boise their first lead of the night.

Insurance was added thanks to the very next batter, Brock Burton, who tripled down the left field line, scoring Funk and Galindo to make it 13-10 Boise.

In the top of the ninth, Matt Terrones, who was on to save the game, allowed a run to cross and put the tying run on first base, but managed to strike out Andrew Don swinging to earn the save, getting all three outs in the inning via the K, two swinging and the other looking.

Boise has started the six game series with two straight victories and have moved ahead in the Highway Series in total, three games to two.

They will try and keep the winning streak going on Friday when they send Matt Dallas to the mound for a 7:15 first pitch at Memorial Stadium.

If you can't make it to the ballpark, Boise Hawks broadcaster, Leonard Barry, and Idaho Falls Chukars broadcaster, Tyler Peterson, are teaming up for a simulcast that will be broadcast on both KSPZ 980 The Zone and Playsight, allowing you to watch or listen along to all the action as the Hawks try to win the third straight game over their in-state rival.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 30, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.