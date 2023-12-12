Bobcats Stun Zydeco 4-3 in OT

BATON ROUGE, LA - With a chance to complete their first series sweep in franchise history, the Zydeco surrendered three unanswered goals, including the OT winner on Saturday night.

The Bobcats came out strong to begin the first period, opening with a goal from Cody Oaks. With their offensive pressure in the period, they placed 14 shots on Greg Hussey and limited the Zydeco to four shots.

After coming out flat in the first period, the Zydeco offense woke up to begin the second period. With only nine shots in the period, they capitalized on their chances. Baton Rouge managed to find the back of the net three times, just minutes apart. Sotirios Karageorgos, MJ Graham, and Noah Robinson picked up the goals to make it 3-1.

Heading into the third period with the lead, the Bobcats wouldn't go away. Savva Smirnov opened the third just 58 seconds in, to cut the Zydeco lead down to one. In the final minutes of the game, Jakub Volf tied the game at 3-3 after a failed clear by the Zydeco, sending the game to overtime.

Smirnov would go on to score the OT winner and get the extra point for the Bobcats. After trailing by two in the final period, The Bobcats rallied back, scoring three unanswered including the OT winner to win the game. With the 4-3 win, the Bobcats leaped back over the Zydeco for fifth place in the division.

Both teams will meet again on December 15th at the Raising Cane's River Center for the final time of the calendar year.

