Bobcats Sign Bonta, Make Additional Moves

January 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats today announce the signing of Forward Johnny Bonta to the active roster ahead of this weekend's games against the Carolina Thunderbirds and Motor City Rockers.

Bonta, a 28 year old native of West Chester, Ohio, has 18 points (5 goals, 13 assists) in 36 career FPHL games. Bonta was a key member of the 2021-22 Commissioner's Cup-winning Watertown Wolves, bringing a championship pedigree to the Blue Ridge forward group. Bonta will wear jersey #56, and is expected to make his debut tonight at Carolina.

In addition, the Bobcats have placed F Dominik Matonak on the 15-day injured reserve with an upper-body injury, listed F Justin Daly as inactive, and hired Max Sazanovets as the team's equipment manager.

The Bobcats face the Thunderbirds in Winston-Salem tonight at 7:35 PM before returning home for the first half of a 4 game homestand against the Rockers.

