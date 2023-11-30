Bobcats Set to Host River Dragons to Start December

WYTHEVILLE, VA, - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are set to host the Columbus River Dragons to officially drop the puck on the holiday season at the APEX Center this weekend. The matchups will be the first ever between the two franchises.

The Bobcats come into the weekend riding a strong 4 point performance against the Baton Rouge Zydeco last weekend, including a thrilling 3-2 victory last Saturday night capped off by a last-second game winning goal from Dominic Matonak.

The River Dragons enter the weekend after getting 2 of 6 points from the Carolina Thunderbirds last weekend, falling in a shootout Friday and in overtime Saturday.

Blue Ridge currently sits at 2-7-2 (10 pts), good for 5th in the Continental Division. Columbus stands atop the Continental Division at 7-1-2 (23 pts).

F Chris Corgan, who notched two points in his Bobcats debut last Friday, will be making his home debut along with D Gerhig Lindberg. F/D Cody Oakes, who scored the game tying goal last Saturday against the Zydeco, will be playing in his first home games since late October.

F Justin Daly will be back in the lineup after returning from loan to the Roanoke Rail Yard Dogs (SPHL). Daly has 9 points in just four games with the Bobcats.

A season-high five Bobcats are now at double digits in points, led by captain Kyle Stevens (6G, 7A, 13PTS). Hunter Hall, Vladislav Vlasov and Jakub Volf are in a three-way tie for 2nd on the team in points with 11 each.

Tickets for Friday night (Decades night) and Saturday (Flannel and Bluegrass Night) are available at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

