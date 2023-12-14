Bobcats Set for 2-Game Southern Swing

WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats, fresh off a thrilling 4-3 overtime victory six days ago, make their third and final trek of the season down to Baton Rouge, LA to face the Zydeco. It was those same Zydeco that the Bobcats prevailed over last Saturday night thanks to Savva Smirnov's game-winning overtime goal. In the four meetings between the teams so far this season, half have ended in regulation and the other half have required free hockey.

The Zydeco took the first ever meeting 4-3 in overtime on November 24th, with the result being flipped in the Bobcats favor in the most recent meeting on December 9th. The Bobcats took a 3-2 lead in the final seconds and held on for a regulation win in the second meeting on November 25th. Baton Rouge took their regulation win 5-2 on December 8th.

Blue Ridge will head to Columbus, GA after their game Friday in Baton Rouge for a tilt with the River Dragons on Saturday night. It will mark the Bobcats' first ever trip to the Columbus Civic center and the third meeting between the two teams. Columbus remains in first place in the Continental Division (11-1-2, 35 pts) as was the case when these two last met in Wytheville on December 1st and 2nd. The River Dragons took the win in both of those highly contested, tightly played games.

Friday night's game is slated for an 8:30 ET puck drop, with pregame coverage on the Bobcats YouTube channel set for 8:15 ET. Saturday night's game in Columbus is set for a 7:05 ET puck drop, with pregame coverage on the Bobcats YouTube channel slated for 6:45 ET. The Bobcats will be hosting a watch party and open skate at the Apex Center during Saturday night's game at Columbus. Admission is $10 and the event will start at 6PM and last until the end of the game.

