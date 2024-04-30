Bobcats Re-Sign Core Member Hall, Add Toughness with Swanson for 2024-2025

Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats are proud to announce that forward Hunter Hall has re-signed with the club and will return for the 2024-2025 season.

The 25 year old Boise, Idaho native played in 37 games for the Bobcats last season, and was a key core member of the club from the outset of training camp through the end of the season.

The 6'4", 222lb New England College (NCAA D3) product missed the last 9 games of the regular season due to an upper body injury, but was a consistent point producer in his 37 games played. Hall posted 23 points (9 goals, 14 assists) and snapped over 100 shots on goal over the course of his season.

"l'm excited to be back in the Blue Ridge Mountains next year," said hall. Looking forward to and training for a big season!"

"Having Hunter coming back and resigning with us is a huge accomplishment," said Bobcats head coach Vojtěch Žemlička."Hunter had a great rookie season with us and also played a few games with Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs of SPHL."

"Although he was a rookie, he came in and took a role of a leader on and off the ice," Žemlička continued. "Hunter was one of the points leaders on our team but what I really like about his game is how he uses his body around the net, corners and on the walls. He doesn't shy away from the physical aspect of the game either, and he isn't afraid to take care of business when it's time to. We're really looking forward to have him back and we know he's going to have a great year this season."

To celebrate his return, the Bobcats are launching the sale of Hunter Hall "shirtsys" both in person at The Den at the APEX Center and on the team's new online store, bobcatsmerch.com.

Also joining the Bobcats will be bruising forward Jesse Swanson, who will enter training camp on a PTO (player tryout) contract. The 6'8", 229lb native of Big River, Saskatchewan played in 6 games in the FPHL last season with the Elmira River Sharks after being called up from the NJHL. The 21 year old proved his toughness and posted 63 penalty minutes in those 6 games.

"We're bringing in Jesse for his toughness as he's a legit heavyweight in the league. He has a scoring touch as well as he scored 46 goals in 21 games in juniors (GMHL). He will battle for a spot on the 2024-25 Bobcats roster." said Bobcats Executive VP of Operations Jimmy Milliken.

As Milliken noted, Swanson's 2022-2023 season in the GMHL was indeed a monster year. In 26 games with the Edson Eagles (including playoffs), Swanson netted 96 points (52 goals, 44 assists) and posted 102 penalty minutes.

Season tickets are on sale now for the Bobcats second season of 2024-2025, and the team's "Drive for Five" goal of 500 season ticket deposits by October 1 is underway. Great packages with even greater perks are available now. For more information, call the box office at 276-335-2100, email the box office at tickets@blueridgebobcats.com or email Director of Tickets and Group Sales Jenna Lewis at jlewis@blueridgebobcats.com.

