Bobcats, Mount Rogers Team up for Teddy Toss Night

January 16, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats and Mount Rogers Community Services are proud to announce they have partnered for Teddy Bear Toss night on Friday, January 19th during the game against the Columbus River Dragons at the APEX Center.

All Teddy Bears collected will be donated to Mount Rogers Community Services Youth Programs, serving Wythe County and surrounding communities in Southwest Virginia.

Mount Rogers issued the following statement regarding the partnership:

"We are excited the Blue Ridge Bobcats brought hockey to Wytheville, and now we're even more excited the Bobcats are bringing smiles to the kids and special needs individuals we serve with Toss the Teddy night!"

Fans are encouraged to bring stuffed animals of all kinds to Friday's game. Tickets are available at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets or by calling 276-335-2100.

