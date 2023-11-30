Bobcats Make Trade, Daly Returns

November 30, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats announced today the team has traded Defenseman Brice French to the Baton Rogue Zydeco in exchange for future considerations. The Bobcats organization would like to thank Brice French for his contributions in Blue Ridge and wish him the best in his future endeavors.

Blue Ridge has also activated F Justin Daly. Daly returns with 4 games as a Bobcat to his credit, notching 6 goals and 3 assists (9 pts) in those contests.

Tickets remain on sale for both of this weekend's home games against the Columbus River Dragons and can be purchased online at blueridgebobcats.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from November 30, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.