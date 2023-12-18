Bobcats Hire Milliken as Executive VP of Operations

The Blue Ridge Bobcats are pleased to announce today the hiring of Jimmy Milliken as the team's Executive Vice President of Operations. Milliken comes to the Bobcats organization with years of hockey front office management and entertainment experience, including a successful music career as the Co-Owner and Vice President of a Nashville-based record label and management group.

"I'm extremely grateful for the opportunity that Barry & Chris have given me to join an organization like the Bobcats," said Milliken. "I look forward to working with the staff there and building onto the great start they are having."

"My goal is always to help put on a great show for the fans, put people in seats, get into the community and become great corporate partners for local businesses."

His sports experience runs deep including serving as President/General Manager of the Carolina Thunderbirds (FPHL), Executive Vice President of Operations for the Binghamton Black Bears (FPHL) and an assistant to the GM for two years in the SPHL. While in Binghamton, he helped the Black Bears rank among the tops in the league in attendance in their first year as an expansion team.

Milliken also brings a knowledge for the game of hockey and a keen eye for the most talented players. While in Carolina, he helped cultivate a roster that went 35-6-0 before the COVID-19 pandemic shut down that season.

The Florence, SC native will bring tremendous sports and entertainment knowledge to the Bobcats Organization, Front Office, and the APEX Center. Milliken is committed to continuing to grow the game of hockey in Wytheville and throughout the Blue Ridge Mountains, along with making the APEX Center the ultimate fan experience destination.

