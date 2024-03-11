Bobcats, Dragons Strike Deadline Deal for Andreoli

March 11, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







Wytheville, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats have strengthened their roster with the acquisition of forward Carson Andreoli from the Columbus River Dragons at the trade deadline. The trade, finalized today, adds depth and versatility to the Bobcats lineup as they gear up for the remainder of the season and push for the final playoff spot in the Continental Division. The Bobcats sit 14 points back of 4th place with 11 games remaining in the regular season, including 7 against southeastern tier rivals Carolina and Columbus.

Player Profile: Carson Andreoli

â¦ Shoots: Right

â¦ Height: 6' 1"

â¦ Weight: 205 lbs

â¦ Hometown: Toronto, ON.

Bringing Talent and Experience to the Ice

Carson Andreoli is a dynamic forward known for his offensive prowess and strong two-way play. With a proven track record of success at both ends of the ice, Andreoli brings valuable experience and leadership to Blue Ridge. His skill set and dedication to the game make him a valuable addition to the roster as the Bobcats continues its pursuit of excellence.

Quotes:

"We are thrilled to welcome Carson Andreoli to the Bobcats," said Head Coach Vojtech Zemlicka".

"Carson's skill, determination, and leadership qualities make him a perfect fit for our team. We believe he will make an immediate impact on the ice and contribute to our success moving forward."

About Carson Andreoli:

Carson Andreoli played his collegiate hockey at the ACHA's Niagara University, where in 4 seasons he scored 35 goals and added 37 assists with 122 PIMs. His commitment to continuous improvement has earned him the respect of teammates and opponents alike. Now, Andreoli brings his talents to The Bobcats as they strive for greatness in the FPHL, and make a final push for the playoffs in the team's inaugural season.

Andreoli is expected to make his Blue Ridge debut in front of the home fans against the rival Thunderbirds this Friday night, March 15th. Tickets are available at the APEX Center Box Office, by calling 276-335-2100 or visiting blueridgebobcats.com/tickets

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from March 11, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.