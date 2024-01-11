Bobcats Battle Back to End Point Drought at Carolina

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - The Blue Ridge Bobcats fought back from three separate two-goal deficits in a valiant effort than ended in a 5-4 shootout defeat to the rival Carolina Thunderbirds.

Carolina led 2-0 after the first period, but Hunter Hall started the scoring for Blue Ridge with a tremendous individual effort. His unassisted goal at 6:04 of the middle frame cut Carolina's lead in half. After Carolina answered, Ricards Jelenskis blasted home a power play goal towards the end of the second, making it a 3-2 game after 40 minutes.

Gus Ford scored his second about five minutes into the final frame, but the Bobcats remained determined. Danny Martin muscled home the second Blue Ridge power play goal of the night at the 12:38 mark of the third to cut the Carolina lead to 4-3.

Less than two minutes later, Andrei Ivanov sniped home the game tying goal to make it 4-4. 60 minutes were not enough, nor were 65, as the game went to a shootout. Jelenskis scored the only shootout goal for Blue Ridge, as Josh Koepplinger won it in the 4th round.

Connor Green was spectacular in goal, stopping 52 of 56 Carolina shots to keep the Bobcats in the game. Danny Martin earned the game's third star for his goal and pair of assists on the night.

The Bobcats return to the Apex Center to begin a four game homestand tomorrow night against the Motor City Rockers. Puck drop is slated for 7:30.

