Bobcats Add Homegrown Talent to Blue Line

February 29, 2024 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







WYTHEVILLE, VA - The Blue Ridge Bobcats today announced the signing of a homegrown talent to its talented and deep group of defensemen, Alex Norwinski.

Norwinski, a 26 year old native of Blue Ridge, VA, just outside of Roanoke, played 15 games this season for the Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs. He made history by becoming the first player from the Rail Yard Dawgs youth program to play for the big club, and upon making his Bobcats debut tomorrow night will be the first player to be born within an hour of Wytheville to play for the team.

The 5'8" 185lb blueliner played 4 full years of collegiate hockey at nearby Liberty University in Lynchburg, VA, spending time on all 3 divisions of the Flames' ACHA programs. He was named an ACHA Division II Second-Team All American during his sophomore season.

In 126 combined games across all 3 ACHA divisions at Liberty (including playoffs), Norwinski potted 35 goals, racked up 93 assists, and accumulated 57 penalty minutes. He averaged a point per game at both the ACHA Division II and Division III levels while wearing a Flames sweater.

Nowrinski will wear jersey number 44, and is expected to make his Bobcats debut tomorrow night when Blue Ridge travels to Motor City to face the Rockers.

