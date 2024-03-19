Bobcats Add Former OHLer & NCAA DIII Standout Wingers

WYTHEVILLE, VA, - The Blue Ridge Bobcats today announced the addition of two new wingers to their forward group, both coming with pedigrees of skill and strong playing backgrounds. The signings come ahead of a Wacky Wednesday rematch with the Carolina Thunderbirds tomorrow night and a visit this weekend from the defending Commissioner's Cup Champion Danbury Hat Tricks.

The club has signed former OHL standout LW Nick McHugh and NCAA Division III product RW Brendan Charlton to standard player contracts. McHugh will wear jersey number 77, and Charlton will wear jersey number 15. The duo of Ontario natives are each expected to make their respective Bobcats debuts tomorrow night against Carolina.

McHugh, a 5'11" 165lb native of Gloucester, ON, played four seasons in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL), widely regarded as the premier junior hockey league in North America. The 25 year old forward skated in 205 games (including playoffs) over three and a half seasons with the Kitchener Rangers, netting 62 points (35 goals, 52 assists) and adding 115 penalty minutes.

Midway through his fourth season in Kitchener, he was traded to the Mississauga Steelheads, where he capped off his OHL career by scoring 9 points (4 goals, 5 assists) and adding 21 penalty minutes in 22 games (including playoffs).

Charlton, a 6'0" 185lb native of Toronto, ON, played his full five seasons of NCAA Division III eligibility at Northland College. The Lumberjacks made the postseason in all 5 seasons of Charlton's collegiate career. The 25 year old forward skated in 77 games over those five seasons, netting 15 points (8 goals, 7 assists) and adding 23 penalty minutes. Charlton spent his junior career in the GOJHL as a member of the Thorold Blackhawks and Pelham Panthers, serving as Thorold's captain for one of his three seasons there. In 123 games (including playoffs), Charlton netted 82 points (37 goals, 45 assists) and added 137 penalty minutes.

