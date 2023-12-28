Bobcats Acquire Basey, Liskiewicz from Watertown

December 28, 2023 - Federal Prospects Hockey League (FPHL) - Blue Ridge Bobcats News Release







The Blue Ridge Bobcats today, in a trade with the Watertown Wolves, have acquired veteran defenseman Alex Basey and goaltender Owen Liskiewicz in exchange for G Spencer Kozlowski and future considerations.

"We are extremely excited to add these two players to our group," said Bobcats Executive VP of Operations Jimmy Milliken. "Alex will bring us toughness and veteran experience on the back end, and Owen is a big goaltender with an even bigger work ethic. Having these two in the building every day and on the ice will only make the team better."

"When we had the opportunity to acquire these two, we jumped at it," said head coach Vojtech Zemlicka. "Alex's veteran presence will be invaluable, and his toughness will allow our skill players more time and space to work with. Owen will bring a veteran presence to our goaltending group as well."

Basey, a 28 year old native of Oshawa, Ontario, is a former captain of the Delaware Thunder and is widely regarded as one of the toughest fighters and defensemen in the FPHL. Basey's grit and leadership will bring a number of benefits to the Bobcats, both on and off the ice. In 161 career FPHL games, Basey has amassed 41 career points and 822 career penalty minutes.

Liskiewicz, a 25 year old native of Red Bank, New Jersey, comes from Morrisville State College, a highly accredited NCAA Division III program out of New York state. In 69 career FPHL starts (including playoffs) with the Binghamton Black Bears and Watertown Wolves, Liskiewicz has amassed a career save percentage of .898 and a 4.07 career goals against average.

The Bobcats will face the Columbus River Dragons next on January 5th in their first game following the holiday break.

• Discuss this story on the Federal Prospects Hockey League message board...





Federal Prospects Hockey League Stories from December 28, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.