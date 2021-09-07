Bobbleheads, Mariachis, Fireworks Highlight Upcoming Homestand

The Albuquerque Isotopes return home this Thursday, September 9 to start an action-packed homestand featuring seven games over six days against the El Paso Chihuahaus (AAA Padres). It marks the first stretch of post-Labor Day regular season baseball in Isotopes history.

Thursday, September 9 (5:05 PM - Gates open at 4:00) On Thursday, the Isotopes and Chihuahuas resume a game that was suspended due to rain in on July 6. El Paso leads that contest (which was already scheduled for seven innings) 5-3 in the top of the fifth. Following a half-hour break between games, Albuquerque and El Paso will play a second seven-inning contest.

Friday, September 10 (5:00 PM - Gates open at 4:00) When gates open on Friday afternoon, the first 2,700 fans will receive an Orbit Bobblehead, presented by Eastern New Mexico University and the City of Portales. There will be postgame fireworks, also presented by ENMU and the City of Portales.

Saturday, September 11 (12:05 PM - Gates open at 11:00 AM) Albuquerque and El Paso play a matinee Saturday afternoon, and hats commemorating the 20-year anniversary of 9/11 will be given away, presented by AARP. A special moment of silence will be held before the national anthem, and God Bless America will be performed in the middle of the seventh inning.

Sunday, September 12 (5:05 PM - Gates open at 4:00) On Sunday, the Isotopes and Chihuahuas meet for another 5:05 PM start. Fireworks will again light up the sky after the game, presented by AARP.

Monday, September 13 (6:35 PM - Gates open at 5:30) Clear Tote Bags will be given out to the first 3,000 fans through the gates Monday evening, presented by New Mexico CW.

Tuesday, September 14 (6:35 PM - Gates open at 5:30) The final game of the homestand is shaping up to be a festive one. The first 3,000 fans will receive a Musical Mariachi Bobblehead, presented by Pepsi, as the Isotopes transform into the Mariachis de Nuevo México for the contest. Modelo Especial is the sponsor for all Mariachis games this season. Several concessions stands around the ballpark will feature "Taco Tuesday" specials, with two tacos offered for $6.

Tickets for any Isotopes game can be purchased at abqisotopes.com or at the Isotopes Park Box Office.

