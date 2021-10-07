Bobbleheads available beginning next week

The Hockey Teddy Bobbleheads will be available for pickup beginning next week!

Pickup will be available at the Riders Outpost beginning Monday, October 11th, during normal business hours. The Riders Outpost is open Monday-Friday from 10 am-4 pm.

Unable to stop by during the week? Pickup will also be available on Saturday, October 16th, from 10 am-1 pm at the Riders Outpost. Entry to the Riders Outpost can be found on Diamond Drive.

Fans must present their bobblehead voucher at pickup in order to receive the bobblehead. If you purchased the Dallas Stars Night ticket package, you will receive a separate email confirming your pickup or shipping preference.

