Bobbleheads & First Wave of Promotions Released

The Trenton Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance Group, are pleased to reveal elements of the 2021 Promotional Schedule with four Bobbleheads and our first wave of promotions.

Below is the anticipated schedule of bobblehead giveaways during the 2021 season:

Wed, June 2 - Marvel's Black Widow, presented by NJM

First 1,200 fans, ages 14+

Wed, June 23 - Marvel's Iron Man

First 1,200 fans, ages 14+

Wed, June 30 - Trueno Sugar Skull Bobblehead

First 1,500 fans, ages 14+

Thu, August 5 - Marvel's Black Panther, presented by Coke

First 1,200 fans, ages 14+

Additionally, the Thunder are proud to release additional promotions for this summer:

Mon, May 24 - Opening Night Fireworks Spectacular!

Wed, May 26 - Championship Replica Ring Giveaway

First 2,000 fans, ages 18+

Wed, June 9 - Tommy Smith Jersey, presented by Hamilton YMCA

First 1,000 fans, ages 18+

Fri, July 2 - Top Gun T-Shirt, presented by Case Pork Roll

First 1,000 fans, ages 18+

Popular Daily Promotions will continue in 2021, such as Kids Eat Free & $1 Hot Dogs on Tuesdays, Thirsty Thursdays with $2 Bud, Bud Light, and Michelob Ultra Drafts, and Case Pork Roll & Founder Fridays.

Distribution of promotional items is for guests in attendance only, while supplies last. All promotions, dates, and giveaways are subject to change and/or cancellation.

