Bobblehead Giveaways Set for 2020 Season at ARM & HAMMER Park

The Thunder, presented by NJM Insurance, are pleased to reveal additional elements of the 2020 Promotional Schedule with the six dates and subjects of bobblehead giveaways scheduled at ARM & HAMMER Park. The 2020 promotional schedule already features 22 fireworks shows, a schedule for which can be accessed here.

"I am excited about this group of bobbleheads for next season," said Thunder GM/COO Jeff Hurley. "We as a staff saw great response to our Captain America Bobblehead giveaway last year and I think we have a tremendous set here that honors two of the brightest stars of the New York Yankees, highlights three of Marvel Comics' most popular characters and continues our focus on connecting with our local Latino community through our participation in MiLB's Copa de la Diversion program."

Below is the anticipated schedule for bobblehead giveaways at ARM & HAMMER Park during the 2020 season:

- Friday, May 8 vs. Richmond - Marvel's Black Widow

- Wednesday, June 3 vs. Bowie - El Trueno Sugar Skull

- Friday, June 26 vs. Hartford - Marvel's Black Panther

- Friday, July 24 vs. Bowie - Gleyber Torres

- Tuesday, August 4 vs. Harrisburg - Marvel's Iron Man

- Tuesday, August 25 vs. Hartford - Aaron Judge

Fans can purchase a special membership in the brand new Thunder Makes Membership Program that will ensure them tickets to each date in which a bobblehead giveaway is scheduled to take place during the 2020 season. Ten-game memberships in the Thunder Makes Membership program will go on sale on Monday, October 14 with six-game memberships available on Friday, November 1.

Distribution of promotional items is for guests in attendance only, while supplies last. All promotions, dates and giveaways are subject to change and/or cancellation.

For more information on Thunder baseball visit www.TrentonThunder.com or call 609-394-3300.

