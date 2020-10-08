Bobblection 2020 Voting Now Open Nationwide

CHARLESTON, SC - The Charleston RiverDogs have updated their Bobblection promotion to better reflect the upcoming election next month. The bobbleheads of both President Donald Trump and former VP Joe Biden are now available to be purchased online and shipped anywhere in the United States.

"It's consistently one of the most popular promotions we do," said GM Dave Echols.

In keeping with tradition, the RiverDogs will still announce the winning candidate among local voters from the Lowcountry. But with absentee ballots being so popular in 2020, the RiverDogs wanted to match suit and allow "voting" from all 50 states. The updated format allows Charlestonians near and far- as well as everyone that enjoys the Lowcountry - to have their votes counted.

"We've come a long way from when Bobblection began (back in 2004)," said Echols. "We realized it made sense to open up the fun to fans across the country."

Fans will still be able to get their hands on their candidate of choice for just $30. Upon purchase, fans will be able to select local pickup or have the bobble shipped for an additional mailing fee.

