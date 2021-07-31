Bob the Baseball Dog Passes Away

(STATE COLLEGE, Pa.) - It is with heavy hearts that the State College Spikes announce the passing of our beloved four-legged friend, Bob the Baseball Dog.

Bob departed peacefully on Friday evening, surrounded by the love and support of his devoted caretakers, the McFall family. The Spikes' favorite Yellow Labrador Retriever was 13 human years old.

"We are saddened by the loss of our friend Bob the Baseball Dog," said Spikes General Manager Scott Walker. "Bob was the best boy, and he made an impression on each fan that he met here at the ballpark, as well as all of us in the Spikes family. We could not have asked for a better pup to be an ambassador for our club.

"We also want to express our deep thanks to the McFall family for taking Bob into their home for many years. Bob will be greatly missed, and the ballpark will not be the same without him."

Bob the Baseball Dog was born on December 1, 2007 at Barnes Puppy Love Kennels in Roaring Spring, Pa. After starting his career with the Altoona Curve in 2008, Bob made the trip eastward to State College after that season to become the canine face of the Spikes, which he remained until stepping down from his official duties in June of this year.

A Celebration of Life for Bob the Baseball Dog will be held at the Spikes' last Bark in the Park event of the 2021 season on Sunday, August 8th. Spikes fans will be invited to bring their dogs out to the 4:05 p.m. game against the Williamsport Crosscutters that day to honor Bob's memory and do what he loved most - have a great time at the ballpark.

