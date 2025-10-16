Bob Flannery Wins PBL Executive of the Year Award

Published on October 16, 2025 under Pioneer League (PL) News Release







The Pioneer Baseball League (PBL), an MLB Partner League, announced today that Bob Flannery, Rocky Mountain Vibes General Manager, is the recipient of the Dave "Bags" Baggott PBL Executive of the Year award for the 2025 season.

"I am humbled and grateful at the same time to be recognized by the league," said Flannery while accepting the award.

With over 26 years of baseball administration experience, Flannery is not a new face to minor league baseball.

He played 2 years of junior college baseball at Holyoke Community College and then pursued a sports management degree from the University of Massachusetts.

Over his two seasons with the Vibes, Flannery has helped the team increase their attendance by over 20%, add 75 corporate partners, and expand community engagement. This year, with the help of Flannery, the Vibes will host their second annual "Baseballoween" on October 24 with hopes of exceeding the 3,000 attendees from last year's event.

"I accept this award on behalf of the staff, the front office, and our part - time employees," said Flannery. "It would not be possible without them."







