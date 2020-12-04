Bob Costas Headlines 'The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020' Book Launch on December 8

The long-awaited "The Season of Buffalo Baseball: 1857-2020" is now in stock at Bisons.com and makes the perfect holiday gift for anyone that appreciates the history of our game and the roots it has right here in Western New York!

An update and revision of the classic "100 Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020" that is the ultimate collection of Buffalo baseball history, this new book captures everything from the Bisons early 19th century days in the National League to the past 33 years at the ground-breaking Sahlen Field.

The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020 is a 400-hundred-page, hardcover journey through the illustrious history of baseball in The Queen City. It is filled with more than 150 images, rare illustrations, cartoons, and page after page of baseball facts and follies, a true reflection of Buffalo's 163-year love affair with the grand old game.

Cost of the book is just $49.95 and a portion of book sale proceeds will support the unique Joseph M. Overfield Memorial Baseball, Softball and Mentoring Program, a collaboration with Omega Mentoring and the Willie "Hutch" Jones Education and Sports Program at the Johnnie B. Wiley Amateur Athletic Sports Pavilion!

Now, after three years of intensive work by author Jim Overfield and his writing/editing team of Mike Billoni and Brian Frank, the book will be launched at an all-star, virtual event. Among the guests scheduled to appear is Emmy-award winning sports broadcaster, Bob Costas.

The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball 1857-2020 Virtual Launch will take place Tuesday, December 8th beginning at 7:30 pm. It will be a free to the public event with registration required via this link https://bit.ly/SeasonsBuffaloBaseballLaunch

"To say that Buffalo has a rich baseball history is to deal in understatement," Costas stated. "Proof of that can be found in _The Seasons of Buffalo Baseball_, which is a lively and entertaining chronicle of a town's love affair with our national game. I look forward to talking about some of that history contained in this great book during the launch event."

The event will be co-hosted by Pete Weber, former "Voice of the Bisons," and current Nashville Predators Broadcaster, along with Greg Brown, Pete's former Bisons broadcast partner, now the "Voice of the Pittsburgh Pirates." In addition to Costas, scheduled guests will include former Buffalo Bisons slugger, Rick Lancellotti, the 1979 Eastern League MVP who led the league with 41 home runs and 107 runs batted-in while playing for the Bisons, and former Bisons pitcher, Morris Madden, who today runs The Carolinas Metro Reds, a Charlotte, NC-based youth baseball program that uses baseball as a vehicle for academic and life skills development

