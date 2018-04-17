Board of Governors Approves South Carolina's Transfer of Controlling Interest

April 17, 2018 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release





PRINCETON, N.J. - The ECHL announced on Tuesday that the League's Board of Governors has approved the Transfer of Controlling Interest in the South Carolina Stingrays from South Carolina Stingrays, Inc., an entity controlled by the Zucker family, to Deke Hockey Holdings, LLC, an entity controlled by Todd Halloran.

"The ECHL would like to welcome Todd Halloran, as a new owner of the South Carolina Stingrays," said ECHL Commissioner Brian McKenna. "His love of the game and extensive business and financial background, make him an ideal addition to the League.

"On behalf of the Board of Governors, I would also like to thank the Zucker family for their significant contribution to the League and to both professional and youth hockey in South Carolina, for more than two decades," McKenna said.

"The South Carolina Stingrays represent more than a hockey team," Halloran said. "The franchise is a unique, long-standing community asset that offers affordable, family entertainment for Lowcountry residents and visitors, and helps contribute to the economic vitality of the Charleston region. I am very excited to be part of the team's future."

"Our first 25 years with the Stingrays has been an incredible experience," said Anita Zucker. "Highlighted by three Kelly Cups and the growth of hockey across the region, we're sincerely thankful to the fans, players, coaches, staff and partners who have made this time so special and successful."

