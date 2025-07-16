Bo Levi Mitchell: Legacy: Replay Room

July 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)

Bo Levi Mitchell steps into the Replay Room with the confidence of a veteran and the hunger of a rookie. This episode breaks down the throws, the reads, and the moments that remind everyone why he's still one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league.







