Bo Levi Mitchell: Legacy: Replay Room
July 16, 2025 - Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video
Bo Levi Mitchell steps into the Replay Room with the confidence of a veteran and the hunger of a rookie. This episode breaks down the throws, the reads, and the moments that remind everyone why he's still one of the most dangerous quarterbacks in the league.
Check out the Hamilton Tiger-Cats Statistics
