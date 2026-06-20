Bo Levi Mitchell Hits the Mark for His FIFTH Touchdown of the Night

Published on June 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video







Bo Levi Mitchell continues his hot night, finding Kurleigh Gittens Jr. in the endzone for his fifth passing touchdown of the night.







Canadian Football League Stories from June 19, 2026

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