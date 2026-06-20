CFL Hamilton Tiger-Cats

Bo Levi Mitchell Hits the Mark for His FIFTH Touchdown of the Night

Published on June 19, 2026 under Canadian Football League (CFL)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats YouTube Video


Bo Levi Mitchell continues his hot night, finding Kurleigh Gittens Jr. in the endzone for his fifth passing touchdown of the night.

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Canadian Football League Stories from June 19, 2026


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