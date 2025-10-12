Bo Levi Mitchell DROPS a DIME to Jevoni Robinson for a 31-Yard TD!: CFL

Published on October 11, 2025

Bo Levi Mitchell leads a surgical drive for the Ticats, hitting Tim White for 18 yards before finding Jevoni Robinson on a 31-yard touchdown strike to cut into Calgary's lead.







